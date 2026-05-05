Nick Lodolo Injury: Won't face limitations in debut

Lodolo (finger) expects to face no workload limitations when he's activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Astros in Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a blister on his left index finger, met with team officials following his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Louisville and received the green light to make his next appearance with the Reds. The left-hander threw 79 pitches in his third and final rehab outing, including "16 or 17" sliders, which is the pitch that originally caused the blister.