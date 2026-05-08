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Nick Lodolo News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Reds activated Lodolo (finger) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

After missing the first six weeks of the season with a blister on his left index finger, Lodolo is set to make his season debut Friday with a start at home against the Astros. The left-hander threw 79 pitches in his final rehab start, so he's not expected to have any real workload limitations versus Houston. Lodolo contributed a 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 156:31 K:BB across 156.2 innings for Cincinnati last season.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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