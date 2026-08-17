Nick Lodolo News: Delivers five scoreless innings

Lodolo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings.

Lodolo matched up well with Eury Perez Sunday, who delivered six scoreless frames of his own for Miami, but Cincinnati's bullpen was shelled in the late innings to spoil his effort. The left-hander tossed just 73 pitches in his second start since returning from the injured list. It was a major upgrade from his return start, where he served up three home runs against the White Sox. Lodolo owns a 4.52 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 57:29 K:BB across 71.2 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday against Arizona.