Nick Lodolo News: Falls short of quality start

Lodolo (2-2) yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Miami.

Lodolo gave up two runs through four frames before Eric Wagaman launched a solo homer in the fifth inning. After beginning the season with three straight quality starts, Lodolo has failed to meet that benchmark in his last two outings. He commanded the zone well by throwing 71 of 99 pitches for strikes, but forced only 11 whiffs. Lodolo still owns a strong 2.79 ERA with an 18:4 K:BB through 29 frames. His next start is expected to be this weekend in Colorado.