Nick Lodolo News: Hit hard in no-decision Wednesday

Lodolo didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Giants, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out five.

Half of the hits off Lodolo went for extra bases, including two-run blasts by Jonah Cox in the second inning and Rafael Devers in the fifth. Lodolo has struggled to keep the ball in the yard since coming off the IL earlier this month and attempting to employ a new grip on his curveball to avoid blisters, and over his last four starts he's served up six homers in 16.1 innings en route to a 7.72 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB. The southpaw will be a risky fantasy option in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Padres.