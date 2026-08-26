Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Hit hard in no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Lodolo didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Giants, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out five.

Half of the hits off Lodolo went for extra bases, including two-run blasts by Jonah Cox in the second inning and Rafael Devers in the fifth. Lodolo has struggled to keep the ball in the yard since coming off the IL earlier this month and attempting to employ a new grip on his curveball to avoid blisters, and over his last four starts he's served up six homers in 16.1 innings en route to a 7.72 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB. The southpaw will be a risky fantasy option in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Padres.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
15 days ago