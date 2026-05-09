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Nick Lodolo News: Hurt by long ball in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Lodolo (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Red were routed 10-0 by the Astros. He struck out two.

Making his first start of the season after a blister issue cost him the first six weeks, Lodolo tossed 53 of 78 pitches for strikes but served up a pair of two-run homers, one by Zach Dezenzo in the second inning and the other by Yordan Alvarez in the sixth. Lodolo didn't shy away from using all his pitches and his fingers appeared to emerge from the outing unscathed, but his velocity did decline in his final inning of work. The southpaw will look to build up his stamina and sharpen his command in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next week against the Nationals.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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