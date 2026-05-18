Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Lacks control in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lodolo took a no-decision Monday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Lodolo is struggling to find his footing since making his season debut earlier this month, having now given up at least three runs in all of his first three starts. It's also worth noting that the southpaw has hit a batter and been taken yard at least once in each outing so far, so neither his control nor his command have been particularly sharp. Lodolo will try to get himself on track in his next scheduled appearance versus St. Louis this weekend, holding a 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 15 innings.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago