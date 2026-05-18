Nick Lodolo News: Lacks control in no-decision

Lodolo took a no-decision Monday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Lodolo is struggling to find his footing since making his season debut earlier this month, having now given up at least three runs in all of his first three starts. It's also worth noting that the southpaw has hit a batter and been taken yard at least once in each outing so far, so neither his control nor his command have been particularly sharp. Lodolo will try to get himself on track in his next scheduled appearance versus St. Louis this weekend, holding a 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 15 innings.