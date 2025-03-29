Nick Lodolo News: Logs quality start in win

Lodolo (1-0) earned the win against the Giants on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeout over six innings.

Lodolo allowed two early runs but rebounded to deliver a quality start, facing the minimum over his final three frames. While eight whiffs on 86 pitches is underwhelming, the southpaw boasts a career 10.7 K/9 over his first three seasons and should rack up more strikeouts moving forward. He's slated for a road matchup against the Brewers next week.