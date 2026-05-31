Nick Lodolo News: Posts quality start in win
Lodolo (2-1) earned the win against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
Lodolo allowed two homers and threw just 61 strikes on 100 pitches, but he managed to limit the overall damage against one of baseball's top lineups. It marked the second straight quality-start win for the southpaw, though he has now surrendered at least one long ball in each of his five outings this season. He'll carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 27.2 innings into a road matchup against the Cardinals next weekend.
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