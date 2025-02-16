Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Productive offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Lodolo started a throwing program in October and comes into camp without any existing medical issues, as opposed to 2024 when he was managing the rehab from his fractured tibia from the 2023 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It was nice to go into [this past offseason] relatively healthy and build a foundation that can get me through the year," Lodolo said.

Lodolo has entered his arbitration seasons, so a healthy 2025 season carries greater stakes. When healthy, he has flashed ace potential, alas "when healthy" has been the predominant concern regarding him. Lodolo has also been working with a metal file on his index finger to prevent a recurrence of the blisters that have plagued him in the past.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now