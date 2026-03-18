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Nick Lodolo News: Ramping up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 6:11am

Lodolo allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Guardians.

Lodolo made his fourth Cactus League start and upped his pitch count to 77 (46 strikes) with one start remaining before the regular season begins. The lefty allowed a home run for the third consecutive outing but was much improved from his previous outing, when the Dodgers touched him for six runs. Lodolo is set to start the Reds' second game of the regular season.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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