Nick Lodolo News: Rebounds with strong outing in win

Lodolo (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Mets, allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Lodolo looked much sharper in his fourth start since returning from the injured list, throwing 65 of his 98 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs. The left-hander held New York scoreless through five innings before Marcus Semien led off the sixth with a solo homer. Command had been a major issue during Lodolo's previous starts, where he allowed 12 runs across 15 innings with an 11:9 K:BB, but Monday he didn't issue a walk -- although he did plunk Carson Benge with pitches twice. Lodolo owns a 5.57 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 21 innings and is slated to face Atlanta next.