Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Strong spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Lodolo allowed two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the White Sox.

Lodolo struck out the side in the first inning before working out of a one-out, two-on jam in the second. He threw a total of 40 pitches (30 strikes) in what was a promising Cactus League debut. The left-hander is coming off his best statistical season with a career-high 28 starts and career-low 3.33 ERA in 2025.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
58 days ago