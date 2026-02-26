Nick Lodolo News: Strong spring debut
Lodolo allowed two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the White Sox.
Lodolo struck out the side in the first inning before working out of a one-out, two-on jam in the second. He threw a total of 40 pitches (30 strikes) in what was a promising Cactus League debut. The left-hander is coming off his best statistical season with a career-high 28 starts and career-low 3.33 ERA in 2025.
