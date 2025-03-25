Nick Lodolo News: Strong spring training finish
Lodolo allowed just one run his final spring training out against the Guardians over six innings, striking out seven in the course of retiring the final 11 batters he faced, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lodolo was the only Reds starter to go six innings in Arizona this spring and will open the season as their No. 2 starter, getting his first start Saturday at home against the Giants.
