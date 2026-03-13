Nick Lodolo News: Stung by Dodgers
Lodolo allowed six runs on six hits while striking out three over four innings in Thursday's spring start against the Dodgers. He also hit a batter.
The Dodgers jumped on Lodolo early with four runs on four hits and a hit batsman in the first inning. The fastball wasn't locating well in that inning, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The left-hander then hung a curveball that Max Muncy drove out of the park for a two-run home run in the third. The good news is that Lodolo got through four innings (61 pitches) in his third Cactus League start. Earlier in the day, Reds manager Terry Francona said Lodolo will open the season as the team's No. 2 starter and will pitch the second game of the regular season against Boston on March 28.
