Nick Lodolo News: Unravels quickly Wednesday

Lodolo came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Nationals, coughing up five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander looked dialed in to begin the game, striking out the side in the first inning on just 12 pitches, but Lodolo cooled down as the Reds batted around and racked up five runs in the bottom of the frame. Once he re-took the mound, he couldn't quite hit his spots, and the Nats immediately struck back for four runs before tying it up in the third. Lodolo got the hook after 87 pitches (54 strikes), and over two starts since his belated season debut due to a blister issue he's stumbled to an 8.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He'll try to find that first-inning form and make it last in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road early next week in Philadelphia.