Nick Lodolo News: Wild in spring debut

Lodolo allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Angels.

Lodolo looked out of sync as several pitches tailed high and outside, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. His pitch count reached 26 after issuing his third walk of the inning, and manager Terry Francona opted to pull him mid-inning and have the left-hander come back an inning later. Lodolo was much better in his second frame, retiring the side in order on nine pitches.