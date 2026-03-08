Nick Lodolo News: Works around traffic
Lodolo allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the Royals.
Lodolo faced adversity from jump street when former teammate Jonathan India led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run. More traffic followed in the next two innings, but the left-hander managed to work out of jams in his second Cactus League outing. Pitchers like to avoid that type of stress if possible, but it can be a positive. Lodolo worked his pitch count to 58 (32 strikes).
