Nick Lodolo News: Works four scoreless

Lodolo allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Athletics.

Lodolo was at his best in his third Cactus League start. He was aided by runner getting thrown at the plate in the fourth inning, but other than that, the left-hander cruised through 66 pitches (41 strikes). He then went to the bullpen for additional pitches. Reds manager Terry Francona was particularly pleased with Lodolo's curveball, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com and made note of the fastball velocity creeping up the deeper into the spring. Lodolo has a 3.12 ERA with nine strikeouts over 8.2 Cactus League innings.