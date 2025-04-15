Fantasy Baseball
Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo News: Yields four runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Lodolo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win against Seattle. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Lodolo may have nightmares about Dylan Moore after Tuesday's outing; Moore went deep in the first and fifth innings, and added an RBI single in the second. Lodolo needed 90 pitches (60 strikes) and failed to record a quality start for the first time this season. Despite the hiccup, he owns a 2.31 ERA with a 14:2 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Lodolo is currently in line to start in Baltimore this weekend.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
