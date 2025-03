Loftin was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Padres due to right wrist soreness.

Loftin was penciled to bat fifth as the designated hitter but will instead sit out at least one game due to the wrist injury. The 26-year-old is competing for a utility role in spring training after he posted a .518 OPS in 57 regular-season games last year.