Nick Loftin Injury: Day-to-day with soreness
Manager Matt Quatraro said Loftin was scratched Tuesday due to "general soreness," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
There was nothing else disclosed for Loftin's status other than more information will be known Wednesday. Aside from this being a possible road bump for the outfielder, he has been having a good spring with a .318/.423/.682 slash line in 26 plate appearances.
