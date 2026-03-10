Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin Injury: Day-to-day with soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 4:08pm

Manager Matt Quatraro said Loftin was scratched Tuesday due to "general soreness," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

There was nothing else disclosed for Loftin's status other than more information will be known Wednesday. Aside from this being a possible road bump for the outfielder, he has been having a good spring with a .318/.423/.682 slash line in 26 plate appearances.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
178 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
185 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
192 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
196 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
198 days ago