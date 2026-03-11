Nick Loftin Injury: Expected back Thursday
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Loftin is dealing with a jammed left thumb but should return to the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Loftin was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the injury, but he's feeling better and is expected back in action imminently. The utility player is competing for a reserve role with the Royals and has had a nice spring, slashing .318/.423/.682.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target179 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target186 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target193 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26197 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More