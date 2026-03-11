Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin Injury: Expected back Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Loftin is dealing with a jammed left thumb but should return to the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Loftin was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the injury, but he's feeling better and is expected back in action imminently. The utility player is competing for a reserve role with the Royals and has had a nice spring, slashing .318/.423/.682.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
