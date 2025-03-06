Nick Loftin News: Back in lineup

Loftin (wrist) will start at third base and bat fourth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Loftin was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Sunday's contest due to wrist soreness, but he appears to be feeling better after a few days of rest. The 26-year-old has fared well in his pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot, going 6-for-11 with three RBI and two runs scored across six spring games.