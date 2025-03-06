Fantasy Baseball
Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Loftin (wrist) will start at third base and bat fourth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Loftin was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Sunday's contest due to wrist soreness, but he appears to be feeling better after a few days of rest. The 26-year-old has fared well in his pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot, going 6-for-11 with three RBI and two runs scored across six spring games.

