Nick Loftin News: Drives three RBI off bench
Loftin went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Monday's loss to the Orioles.
Entering for Michael Massey in the seventh inning, Loftin reached safely in all three plate appearances, highlighted by a bases-clearing double as the Royals attempted a comeback in the 12th inning. Recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday as the corresponding move for Jonathan India (shoulder) being placed on the injured list, Loftin's positional versatility should help him earn opportunities, though most of his starts are likely to come at second base against southpaws.
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