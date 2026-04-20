Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin News: Drives three RBI off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Loftin went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

Entering for Michael Massey in the seventh inning, Loftin reached safely in all three plate appearances, highlighted by a bases-clearing double as the Royals attempted a comeback in the 12th inning. Recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday as the corresponding move for Jonathan India (shoulder) being placed on the injured list, Loftin's positional versatility should help him earn opportunities, though most of his starts are likely to come at second base against southpaws.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
39 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
219 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
226 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
233 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
237 days ago