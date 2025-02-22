Nick Loftin News: In mix for utility role

Lofton will compete with Cavan Biggio and Harold Castro for a utility role this spring, the Kansas City Star reports. He's 3-for-4 in his first two spring games.

Loftin had a .803 OPS in his first taste of the majors in 19 games in 2023, but struggled last season with a .518 OPS in 57 games. He still hit .302 with a .857 OPS at Triple-A last season. He can play several positions in the infield and outfield (he played second base Saturday) but the Royals may prefer a left-handed hitter in the role (both Castro and Biggio hit left handed). At just age 26 this season, Loftin may have the most upside.