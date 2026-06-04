Nick Loftin News: Lifts first homer
Loftin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Loftin provided some insurance with a line-drive, two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning to extend the Royals' lead to 5-2. It marked his first homer of the campaign and sixth career long ball across parts of four MLB seasons. The utility man is hitting just .218 and has primarily operated in a reserve role with 96 plate appearances to date, but Loftin could be in line for increased opportunities at third base if Maikel Garcia (hamstring) requires a stint on the injured list.
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