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Nick Loftin News: Likely headed for drop in playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Loftin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Loftin will head to the bench after he started each of the last nine games while going just 4-for-31 (.129 average) with one stolen base, two runs and no RBI. With Maikel Garcia (hand) returning from the injured list Monday, Loftin's time as the Royals' primary third baseman is over, and he'll presumably be ticketed for a utility role.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
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