Nick Loftin News: Moves past illness

Loftin (illness) played three innings at third base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

Jonathan India drew the start at third base, but Loftin was available off the bench and made his return to action for the first time since Thursday, when he was forced out of a game against the Guardians after coming down with an illness. Now that he's healthy again, Loftin will look to close the spring on a high note with the hope of securing a reserve role on the Royals' season-opening 26-man active roster.