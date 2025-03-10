Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin News: Moves past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Loftin (illness) played three innings at third base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

Jonathan India drew the start at third base, but Loftin was available off the bench and made his return to action for the first time since Thursday, when he was forced out of a game against the Guardians after coming down with an illness. Now that he's healthy again, Loftin will look to close the spring on a high note with the hope of securing a reserve role on the Royals' season-opening 26-man active roster.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now