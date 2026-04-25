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Nick Loftin News: Plates four runs vs. LAA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Loftin went 2-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Loftin recorded his first RBI of the game on a single that scored Jac Caglianone in the bottom of the second inning, and he plated another run with a bases-loaded walk in the third. He would add two more RBI on a fielder's choice following a throwing error from Zach Neto in the seventh, giving the Royals a transitory 8-1 lead. Loftin continues to have a utility role for the Royals, but he has recorded seven RBI over his last four appearances. He doesn't contribute much in other areas, however, and his limited playing time also conspires against his fantasy upside.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
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