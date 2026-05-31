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Nick Loftin News: Poised to take over at 3B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Loftin will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though the Royals haven't yet deactivated Maikel Garcia while they await the results of the test performed on the hamstring injury that forced him out of Saturday's 7-6 loss, he appears to be trending toward a stint on the injured list. If that's the case, Loftin will likely stand to be the primary beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint. Loftin has walked (eight times) nearly as often as he's struck out (nine times) this season, but he's a .219 career hitter in the big leagues and has recorded just five home runs and four stolen bases over 168 games with Kansas City across the past four seasons.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
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