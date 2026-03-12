Nick Loftin News: Returns Thursday, as expected
Loftin (thumb) is starting in left field and batting third in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
Loftin has been sidelined the past couple days due to a jammed thumb, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup Thursday. The 27-year-old is expected to open 2026 in a reserve role for Kansas City after posting a .635 OPS in 67 regular-season games last year.
