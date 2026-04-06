Nick Loftin News: Sent back to Omaha
The Royals optioned Loftin to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Loftin will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Michael Massey (calf), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The 27-year-old utility player had appeared in four of the Royals' first nine games, going 2-for-9 with a double, two walks and three runs.
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