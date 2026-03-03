Nick Loftin News: Strong spring continues

Loftin started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.

Loftin consistently squared the ball up Monday, rocketing both of his hits at 103.8 mph, with his lone out coming on a 99.4 mph groundout. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start in Cactus League play, going 5-for-17 with two doubles, a homer, six RBI and a stolen base through seven appearances. The utility man hit just .208/.278/.357 with 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI across 67 MLB appearances last season but is competing for a spot on the Kansas City bench in 2026. With 10 Royals on the 40-man roster away competing in the World Baseball Classic, Loftin stands to benefit from additional spring opportunities, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.