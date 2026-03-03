Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin News: Strong spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Loftin started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.

Loftin consistently squared the ball up Monday, rocketing both of his hits at 103.8 mph, with his lone out coming on a 99.4 mph groundout. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start in Cactus League play, going 5-for-17 with two doubles, a homer, six RBI and a stolen base through seven appearances. The utility man hit just .208/.278/.357 with 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI across 67 MLB appearances last season but is competing for a spot on the Kansas City bench in 2026. With 10 Royals on the 40-man roster away competing in the World Baseball Classic, Loftin stands to benefit from additional spring opportunities, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Loftin See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
171 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
178 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
185 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 26
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
189 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
191 days ago