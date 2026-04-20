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Nick Loftin News: Summoned from Omaha

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Royals recalled Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Loftin is expected to fill a utility role during his latest stint with the Royals, with his call-up corresponding with Jonathan India's (shoulder) move to the 10-day injured list. Capable of playing three infield spots as well as well as the corner outfield, Loftin could end up seeing most of his opportunities at second base, where he'll profile as a potential platoon partner for the left-handed-hitting Michael Massey.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
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