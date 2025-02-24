Nick Madrigal Injury: Diagnosed with fractured shoulder

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Madrigal will be "out for a long time" after being diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Madrigal had already been diagnosed with a shoulder dislocation, and further testing has revealed additional damage. There's no clear timeline yet for how long he might be sidelined, but it will likely be several months. With Madrigal out, Luisangel Acuna could have a better chance to make the Mets' Opening Day roster.