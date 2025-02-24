Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal Injury: Diagnosed with fractured shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Madrigal will be "out for a long time" after being diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Madrigal had already been diagnosed with a shoulder dislocation, and further testing has revealed additional damage. There's no clear timeline yet for how long he might be sidelined, but it will likely be several months. With Madrigal out, Luisangel Acuna could have a better chance to make the Mets' Opening Day roster.

Nick Madrigal
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now