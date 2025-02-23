Fantasy Baseball
Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal Injury: Sustains dislocated shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Madrigal suffered a dislocated left shoulder during Sunday's spring game and is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The infielder started at shortstop and sustained the injury during the first inning when he landed on the shoulder after charging a groundball and making an off-balance throw to first base. The severity of the injury isn't yet known as he awaits medical imaging, but Madrigal's availability for the start of the regular season is now in jeopardy.

