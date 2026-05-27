Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Angels selected Madrigal's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Madrigal earned a promotion after slashing .275/.353/.366 with two home runs and an 18:8 BB:K over 38 games with Salt Lake. With Vaughn Grissom needed at first base to cover for the injured Nolan Schanuel (ankle), Madrigal will provide depth at second and third base.

Nick Madrigal
Los Angeles Angels
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