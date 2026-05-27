Nick Madrigal News: Added to roster
The Angels selected Madrigal's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Madrigal earned a promotion after slashing .275/.353/.366 with two home runs and an 18:8 BB:K over 38 games with Salt Lake. With Vaughn Grissom needed at first base to cover for the injured Nolan Schanuel (ankle), Madrigal will provide depth at second and third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Madrigal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Madrigal See More