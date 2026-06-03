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Nick Madrigal News: Posts four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Madrigal went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Rockies.

Madrigal has gone 6-for-15 over six games since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake last Wednesday. None of those hits have gone for extra bases, and he was also caught on his lone stolen-base attempt. Madrigal has carved out a part-time role in the infield while Vaughn Grissom is covering first base in the absence of Nolan Schanuel (ankle). Madrigal should be in the lineup against most southpaws, though it doesn't look like he'll be strictly platooned for now, as he's already made two starts versus right-handed pitchers.

Nick Madrigal
Los Angeles Angels
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