Nick Madrigal headshot

Nick Madrigal News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 7:16pm

The Angels reassigned Madrigal to minor-league camp Saturday.

Madrigal inked a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training back in January, but he appears set to open the season in Triple-A Salt Lake despite slashing .333/.391/.429 with a pair of doubles and three RBI across 23 plate appearances during Cactus League action.

Nick Madrigal
Los Angeles Angels
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