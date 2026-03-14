Nick Madrigal News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Angels reassigned Madrigal to minor-league camp Saturday.
Madrigal inked a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training back in January, but he appears set to open the season in Triple-A Salt Lake despite slashing .333/.391/.429 with a pair of doubles and three RBI across 23 plate appearances during Cactus League action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Madrigal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Madrigal See More