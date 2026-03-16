Nick Margevicius headshot

Nick Margevicius News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 12:48pm

The Giants reassigned Margevicius to minor-league camp Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Margevicius inked a minor-league deal with the Giants in December that included an invitation to spring training. He appeared in five Cactus League games this spring, allowing seven earned runs on 18 hits and one walk across 12 innings while striking out six. Margevicius is likely to open the 2026 season with Triple-A Sacramento.

Nick Margevicius
San Francisco Giants
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