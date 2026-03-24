Nick Martinez Injury: Pushed back with hamstring issue
Martinez's season debut will be pushed back to March 30 in Milwaukee due to a minor hamstring injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He had been slated to start Saturday in St. Louis but instead till get a couple extra days of rest. It's unclear how long Martinez's hamstring has been bothering him, but it could partly explain why he was bludgeoned for 18 runs over 7.2 innings in his final two Grapefruit League starts.
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