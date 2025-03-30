Nick Martinez News: Allows two homers in loss

Martinez (0-1) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Martinez was locked in a pitcher's duel with Robbie Ray through four innings but gave up two homers and four runs in his final two frames. He generated just seven whiffs but threw 54 of 83 pitches for strikes while mixing in six different offerings. The 34-year-old posted a solid 3.10 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 142.1 innings in 2024 and holds added value in fantasy leagues with dual eligibility as both a starting pitcher and relief pitcher.