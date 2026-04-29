Nick Martinez News: Dazzles again in second win

Martinez (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk over seven-plus scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Guardians. He struck out four.

The right-hander's bid for a complete game ended after 78 pitches (54 strikes) when he walked Travis Bazzana to lead off the eighth inning, but three Tampa Bay relievers teamed up to complete the combined shutout. Martinez has four quality starts in six trips to the mound to begin the season, and he has yet to give up more than two runs in any outing. He'll take a 1.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 37 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays.