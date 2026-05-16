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Nick Martinez News: Excellent campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Martinez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

The 35-year-old right-hander has been a model of consistency for the Rays to begin the season, giving up two earned runs or fewer in each of his first nine starts. Martinez, a former reliever, has touched the 90-pitch threshold on just one occasion in 2026, but he's still managed to work into the sixth inning all but two of his outings on the year. Martinez has a tidy 1.51 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 53.2 frames, but he's next lined up for a tough test against the division-rival Yankees.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
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