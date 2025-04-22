Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martinez News: Falls short of quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Martinez did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to Miami. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

Martinez gave up a run in the first inning but settled in for four scoreless frames before Agustin Ramirez ended his night with an RBI double in the sixth. Martinez was removed just before producing a quality start despite throwing only 79 pitches (46 strikes). He produced a season-high 14 whiffs but has now failed to complete six innings in four straight outings. Martinez owns a 5.40 ERA with a 23:9 K:BB through 26.2 innings. He's lined up for a home matchup against the Cardinals next week.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
