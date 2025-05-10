Nick Martinez News: Hit around in loss

Martinez (1-4) was saddled with the loss after giving up three earned runs on 10 hits and zero walks while striking out five batters in six innings Friday against the Astros.

It's somewhat impressive that Martinez was able to deliver a quality start despite allowing 10 base hits, but a lack of run support from the Reds' bats led to the 34-year-old taking his fourth loss in eight starts this year. The good news is that he'll have a strong chance to bounce back while facing the White Sox next week, who rank last in the majors with a .614 OPS.