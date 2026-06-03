Nick Martinez News: Hit hard in loss to Detroit

Martinez (5-2) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings as the Rays were downed 7-2 by the Tigers. He struck out one.

In his shortest outing of 2026, Martinez served up a solo shot to Jake Rogers in the second inning and a three-run blast to Dillon Dingler in the fourth before getting the hook after 58 pitches (40 strikes). It's the first time in 12 starts this season that Martinez has been taken deep multiple times and the first time he's been tagged for more than two runs, and the loss snaps a five-decision winning streak for the 35-year-old righty. Martinez will take a 2.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB through 70.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come at home early next week against the Red Sox.