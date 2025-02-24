Nick Martinez News: Impressive spring opener

Martinez allowed two hits and struck out three over two innings in Sunday's spring game against the Giants.

Martinez struck out three in the first inning, using his changeup, a backdoor cutter and a fastball up an away to induce the Ks, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Of his 35 pitches, 26 were strikes, including all 14 he threw during the first inning. "I felt good, really good," Martinez said. "I did a really good job of just attacking the zone and challenging hitters early and often." Martinez has filled a variety of pitching roles in the past, but Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed the right-hander is viewed as a starter by the organization.