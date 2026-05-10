Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Keeps rolling

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Martinez (4-1) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing a run on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Martinez was sharp again Sunday, as he held the Red Sox scoreless until the sixth inning. The veteran right-hander still hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start this season and he's held opponents to just three runs over 25.2 innings in his last four outings. Martinez's ERA is down to 1.70 through eight starts (47.2 innings) this season with a 1.06 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins at home his next time out.

Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Martinez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago