Nick Martinez News: Keeps rolling
Martinez (4-1) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing a run on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.
Martinez was sharp again Sunday, as he held the Red Sox scoreless until the sixth inning. The veteran right-hander still hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start this season and he's held opponents to just three runs over 25.2 innings in his last four outings. Martinez's ERA is down to 1.70 through eight starts (47.2 innings) this season with a 1.06 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins at home his next time out.
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